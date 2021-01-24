Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Last week, you might have seen that Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) released its annual result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.1% to US$22.17 in the past week. Sales hit US$21b in line with forecasts, although the company reported a statutory loss per share of US$14.73 that was somewhat smaller than the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:BKR Earnings and Revenue Growth January 24th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Baker Hughes' 24 analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$20.5b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Baker Hughes forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.62 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$20.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.54 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the nice gain to earnings per share expectations following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 6.1% to US$26.24. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Baker Hughes, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$39.00 and the most bearish at US$17.50 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 1.0% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 11% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.1% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Baker Hughes' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Baker Hughes' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Baker Hughes' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Baker Hughes going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Baker Hughes is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.