Dividends
BKR

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that BKR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.66, the dividend yield is 4.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKR was $15.66, representing a -39.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.99 and a 71.71% increase over the 52 week low of $9.12.

BKR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Generac Holdlings Inc. (GNRC). BKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$16.13. Zacks Investment Research reports BKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -69.56%, compared to an industry average of -22.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BKR as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
  • Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)
  • iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEZ with an decrease of -19.72% over the last 100 days. OIH has the highest percent weighting of BKR at 8.88%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKR

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular