Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 01, 2021

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that BKR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.37, the dividend yield is 2.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKR was $25.37, representing a -8.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.66 and a 89.9% increase over the 52 week low of $13.36.

BKR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J). BKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.23. Zacks Investment Research reports BKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.53%, compared to an industry average of 25.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bkr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BKR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPYD with an decrease of -4.47% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of BKR at 8.23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.