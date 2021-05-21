Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2021

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that BKR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.39, the dividend yield is 2.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKR was $25.39, representing a -4.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.57 and a 109.32% increase over the 52 week low of $12.13.

BKR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J). BKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.26. Zacks Investment Research reports BKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.58%, compared to an industry average of 35.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to BKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BKR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYE with an increase of 39.56% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of BKR at 6.93%.

