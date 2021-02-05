Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2021

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that BKR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKR was $22.36, representing a -6.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.04 and a 145.18% increase over the 52 week low of $9.12.

BKR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Generac Holdlings Inc. (GNRC). BKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$15.29. Zacks Investment Research reports BKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.79%, compared to an industry average of 10.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BKR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OIH with an increase of 59.01% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of BKR at 6.6%.

