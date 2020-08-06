Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BKR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.76, the dividend yield is 4.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKR was $16.76, representing a -35.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.99 and a 83.77% increase over the 52 week low of $9.12.

BKR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). BKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$15.77. Zacks Investment Research reports BKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -74.12%, compared to an industry average of -33.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BKR as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OIH with an increase of 53.71% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BKR at 5.58%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.