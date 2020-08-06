Dividends
BKR

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BKR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.76, the dividend yield is 4.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKR was $16.76, representing a -35.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.99 and a 83.77% increase over the 52 week low of $9.12.

BKR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). BKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$15.77. Zacks Investment Research reports BKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -74.12%, compared to an industry average of -33.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BKR as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
  • Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)
  • iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OIH with an increase of 53.71% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BKR at 5.58%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKR

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular