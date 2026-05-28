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Baker Hughes Company Announces Two Contract Extensions With Equinor

May 28, 2026 — 07:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) announced two contract extensions with Equinor to provide integrated drilling and well services solutions, as well as wireline intervention services.

Under the integrated drilling and well services contract, the company intends to leverage capabilities across its Well Construction and Completions, Intervention and Measurement portfolios to support development on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Meanwhile, under the intervention contract, the company plans to expand the scope of service delivery of the Baker Hughes technology portfolio centered around the PRIME Technology Platform.

With these contracts, the energy technology company aims to create a more secure energy future for Norway and all of Europe.

In the pre-market hours, BKR is trading at $63.80, up 0.95 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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