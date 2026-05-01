Baker Hughes Company About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (BKR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/5/26, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.23, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of BKR's recent stock price of $69.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BKR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.32% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKR's low point in its 52 week range is $35.83 per share, with $70.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.73.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BKR makes up 23.16% of the iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (Symbol: IEZ) which is trading lower by about 0.7% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding BKR).

In Friday trading, Baker Hughes Company shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.