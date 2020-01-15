Baker Hughes Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BKR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.53, changing hands as low as $23.20 per share. Baker Hughes Company shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.43 per share, with $28.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.29. The BKR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.