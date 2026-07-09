Baker Hughes Boosts Power Growth With Multi-Year KGS Agreement

Baker Hughes Company BKR has strengthened its position in the rapidly growing power infrastructure market by signing a multi-year strategic agreement with Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. KGS. Under the agreement, Baker Hughes will supply power generation technologies to support KGS' expanding energy infrastructure projects, beginning with an equipment award capable of delivering approximately 1 gigawatt (GW) of power generation capacity by 2030.

The broader framework also provides a pathway to expand capacity to 1.8 GW over time, paving the way for enhanced cash flow generation. The initial order includes NovaLT 16 gas turbines, Frame 5 gas turbines and BRUSH generators, highlighting the strength of BKR’s diversified power technology portfolio.

The agreement positions Baker Hughes to benefit from surging electricity demand driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and data centers. KGS plans to deploy these technologies in behind-the-meter projects across key U.S. markets where grid constraints are increasing demand for flexible and quickly deployable power solutions. Beyond commercial collaboration, the partnership includes technical training, spare parts support and a long-term service agreement, enabling BKR to capture higher margins throughout the equipment lifecycle.

The agreement reinforces Baker Hughes' strategy of expanding beyond traditional oilfield services into energy infrastructure and power solutions. The flexible multi-year framework enables capacity additions to align with rising data center power demand while supporting the gradual execution of new energy infrastructure projects. With the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure creating a critical need for reliable power, BKR is well-positioned to capture growing demand for gas turbine technology. This trend allows the company to strengthen its business model while generating stronger cash flow from both equipment sales and recurring service streams, increasing its overall appeal to investors.

Baker Hughes and Kodiak Gas carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector are National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR and Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE. NESR and CVE currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Asia Pacific, National Energy Services Reunited empowers producers with integrated drilling and reservoir services to maximize energy output more efficiently. As rising global electricity demand drives the need for reliable natural gas, NESR is well-positioned to capitalize on increased upstream infrastructure investment.

Cenovus leverages its integrated upstream and downstream operations across Canada and the United States to generate cash flow. CVE is investing in Christina Lake North, Sunrise, West White Rose and Foster Creek optimization projects to increase production and enhance cash flow.

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Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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