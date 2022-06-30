Baker Hughes (BKR) Wins Contract for Gas Pipeline Project

Baker Hughes Company BKR has been awarded a contract by Tellurian Inc. TELL to provide electric-powered compressor technology for the latter's $16.8-billion natural gas transmission pipeline project in Louisiana.

This will be the first time Baker Hughes will install its Integrated Compressor Line (“ICL”) decarbonization technology for pipeline compression in North America.

In 2019, Tellurian received approval from U.S. energy regulators to begin site preparation activities for the project. Tellurian will spend $240 million in the project’s first phase, which involves dual pipelines to be developed as Line 200 and Line 300.

The project will comprise four 19-megawatt ICL compressors and turbomachinery for four compressor trains. Beside this, it will consist of a gas turbine, which will be used as a backup energy source in the initial phase of the pipeline’s operation.

The project is expected to supply 5.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, with no emissions. The pipelines are designed to meet demand in a capacity-constrained region of southwest Louisiana. Notably, the project is expected to provide low-carbon gas to customers in the Calcasieu and Beauregard districts of Louisiana.

Tellurian is making the initial pipeline investment as part of the broader Driftwood Pipeline system, which will provide improved security of energy supplies to meet the area’s industrial growth in a cleaner and sustainable way. Tellurian, along with Baker Hughes, will deliver cleaner solutions to meet the global energy demand.

Technology is a key driver for the renewable energy transition. Baker Hughes’ low-carbon ICL technology is already lowering the carbon footprint of pipeline projects in many regions, which deliver essential gas supplies. With the latest deal, the company is bringing it to North America, a region crucial to meeting global natural gas demand.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Baker Hughes is one of the leading oilfield service providers.

Shares of BKR have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 24.6% against the industry’s 1.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Baker Hughes currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

