Baker Hughes (BKR) to Supply Equipment for Driftwood Project

Baker Hughes Company BKR entered into an agreement with Tellurian Inc. TELL to supply refrigerant compression packages for the Driftwood Liquefied Natural Gas (“LNG”) project in Louisiana.

Baker Hughes will supply eight LM6000PF+ gas turbines, main refrigerant compressors and control units for the first phase of the Driftwood LNG project.

Upon completion, Driftwood’s Phase 1 will involve two LNG facilities with a combined export capacity of 11 million tons per year. Baker Hughes’ technology will help Driftwood LNG achieve initial LNG production in 2027.

Driftwood LNG will have the capacity to export up to 27.6 million tons of LNG per annum. Once online, Driftwood LNG is expected to become one of the low-cost LNG production projects globally.

Baker Hughes is expected to complete fabricating the electric-powered integrated compressor line (ICL) packages and other turbomachinery equipment for the Driftwood Pipeline’s Line 200 by early 2024. This marks the first time Baker Hughes would install its ICL decarbonization technology for pipeline compression in North America.

Bechtel Energy is the engineering, procurement and construction contractor for the first phase of the Driftwood LNG terminal. Bechtel completed the piling and compressor foundations for Plant 1 of the Driftwood LNG project.

Tellurian develops low-cost LNG projects. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Notably, the firm expects the development costs for the first phase of its Driftwood LNG export plant to reach $14.5 billion.

Baker Hughes is recognized as an industry leader in the LNG space. BKR expects growth in LNG demand to extend for several years, with a pipeline of international opportunities expanding project visibility out to 2026 and beyond. Notably, BKR’s reliable technology solution will support LNG production in the United States.

Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 23.7% compared with the industry’s 17.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

BKR currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked players in the energy sector are USA Compression Partners, LP USAC and Eni SpA E. Each of these companies currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

USA Compression Partners is one of the largest independent natural gas compression services providers across the United States in terms of fleet horsepower.

USA Compression Partners has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023 and 2024 in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for USAC’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at 30 cents and 58 cents, respectively.

Eni SpA, based in Rome, Italy, is among the leading integrated energy players in the world.The company announced a share buyback plan of €2.2 billion for the year, which commenced in May. It intends to return 25-30% of annual cash flow to shareholders.

Eni has witnessed upward earnings estimate revision for 2023 and 2024 in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for E’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $5.19 and $4.99, respectively.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.