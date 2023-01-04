Baker Hughes (BKR) to Supply Advanced Equipment for CCS Project

Baker Hughes Company BKR received a contract to provide carbon dioxide (CO2) compression equipment for Petronas’ Kasawari project in Malaysia.

The project is expected to be one of the world’s largest offshore carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects, with a capacity to reduce CO2 emissions by 3.3 million tons per annum.

Baker Hughes will supply turbo-compression equipment to the Kasawari CCS project. The project will have advanced compression technology with a minimized footprint and weight. The compressors will transport and reinject the CO2 separated from natural gas into a depleted offshore field through a subsea pipeline.

Baker Hughes will supply two trains of low-pressure booster compressors to eliminate CO2 through membrane separation technology. The company will also provide two trains for reinjecting the separated CO2 into a storage site. The trains provide greater fuel efficiency and reduced nitrogen oxide emissions despite having high CO2 content fuel gas.

CO2 capture and storage enable the development of blue hydrogen and ammonia. With CCS, blue hydrogen and ammonia can remove emissions from natural gas use, granting access to large amounts of low-carbon energy. Emissions can also be significantly reduced from gas-fired power plants by using CCS.

The project indicates the feasibility of commercial-scale carbon-capture projects crucial for the clean energy transition. The project proves that CCS technology can be deployed in challenging environments, including offshore gas facilities.

Baker Hughes has more than 20 years of experience in carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies. The project will help the company achieve its net-zero carbon emission targets by 2050.

Price Performance

Shares of BKR have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 21.2% compared the industry’s 27.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Baker Hughes currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at the following companies that presently flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ProPetro Holding Corp. PUMP is an oilfield service provider operating primarily in the Permian Basin over west Texas and New Mexico. PUMP’s third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of 38 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents.

PUMP is expected to see an earnings rise of 145.3% in 2022. As of Sept 30, ProPetro had $43.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, and total liquidity of $155 million. ProPetro’s balance sheet is debt-free, which provides a potential lifeline amid the difficult operating environment. The steep cutbacks to its capital budget further strengthen its financial position.

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States. MUSA’s third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $9.28 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.82.

Murphy USA is expected to see an earnings surge of 80.9% in 2022. In more good news for investors, MUSA’s board of directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of 35 cents per share to its common shareholders, marking a 9% sequential increase.

Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN is one of the largest North America land drilling contractors, having a large, high-quality fleet of drilling rigs. PTEN’s third-quarter 2022 adjusted net profit of 28 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents.

Patterson-UTI is expected to see an earnings surge of 128% in 2022. PTEN doubled its quarterly cash dividend to 8 cents per share from the previous 4-cent payout. PTEN also increased its share repurchase authorization to $300 million.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.