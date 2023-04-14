Baker Hughes (BKR) to Report Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?

Baker Hughes Company BKR is set to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 19, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the oilfield service provider’s adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents due to higher costs and expenses. The negatives were partially offset by higher contributions from the Oilfield Services and Equipment business unit.

In the trailing four quarters, Baker Hughes beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once and missed the same thrice, the negative earnings surprise being 18.6%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

Baker Hughes Company Price and EPS Surprise

Baker Hughes Company price-eps-surprise | Baker Hughes Company Quote

Let’s delve into the factors that are anticipated to have influenced the oilfield service firm’s performance in the March-end quarter.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share of 26 cents has witnessed no upward movement and two downward revisions in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate suggests an increase of 73.3% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues of $5.5 billion indicates a 13.9% improvement from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider

The West Texas Intermediate crude price was considerably higher in the first quarter of 2023. High oil prices were favorable for the exploration and production operations in the March-end quarter.

With higher exploration operations, the demand for oilfield services was promising since oilfield service firms help upstream companies efficiently set up oil wells. Thus, the higher oil price is likely to have aided Baker Hughes’ oilfield service business in the first quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating income from the company’s Oilfield Services is pegged at $365 million, suggesting a massive increase from the $221 million reported in the March-end quarter of last year. Our estimate for operating income from the company’s Oilfield Services is pegged at 365.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent, indicating an increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

However, the increase in Baker Hughes’ expenses is expected to have dented its bottom line. Our estimate for the company’s total costs and expenses is pegged at $5.1 billion, indicating an increase from the $4.6 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Baker Hughes this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Baker Hughes has an Earnings ESP of -5.3%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Baker Hughes currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

