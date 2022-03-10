Baker Hughes (BKR) to Provide LNG System for Plaquemines Project

Baker Hughes Company BKR received a contract from Venture Global LNG to provide a liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) system for Phase 1 of the Plaquemines LNG export project to be developed in Louisiana.

Plaquemines LNG project is situated on the Mississippi River, about 32 kilometers south of the port of New Orleans. Once fully developed, it is expected to have a combined export capacity of up to 20 million metric tons per year.

The latest order demands a liquefaction train system, which comprises 24 modularized compression trains manufactured by Baker Hughes. The modularized system provides a plug-and-play approach, enabling faster installation, and lower construction and operating expenses. Per the terms of the contract, Baker Hughes will also provide field services for the supplied equipment.

The latest contract is part of a master equipment supply agreement between Venture Global and Baker Hughes for 70 million tons per annum of production capacity. The first equipment deliveries for the Plaquemines LNG project are expected to start in the first half of 2023.

In 2019, Baker Hughes was awarded a similar contract for a comprehensive LNG technology solution for Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana.The agreement involved Baker Hughes’ efficient and reliable modular liquefaction trains, as well as power generation and electrical distribution equipment for the Calcasieu Pass Project.

Last year, Baker Hughes delivered the ninth and final block for the Calcasieu Pass project. All shipments were completed earlier than expected. Notably, Calcasieu Pass holds the global record for the fastest construction of a massive greenfield LNG project.

Baker Hughes focuses on providing the most efficient and low-carbon technology solutions to meet customers’ requirements. Baker Hughes and Venture Global will continue to innovate and transform the LNG industry, bringing the essential fuel to the global market.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Baker Hughes is one of the leading oilfield service providers.

Shares of BKR have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 40.5% compared with the industry’s 12.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Baker Hughes currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

