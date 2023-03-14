Baker Hughes (BKR) to Offer Additive Manufacturing Solutions

Baker Hughes Company BKR signed an agreement with Oqton to develop an extensive software suite for production-scale additive manufacturing.

The agreement will combine the companies’ expertise to develop an industrial digital ecosystem, which will transform the way manufacturers market their products in the most heavily regulated industries like energy, aerospace and healthcare.

The solution is expected to enhance the design and production of additively manufactured parts across the entire manufacturing workflow to increase efficiency and support government regulations.

Oqton helps companies to combine engineering and production with its intelligent Manufacturing OS (“MOS”), a technology-neutral, hardware-agnostic software platform.

The MOS connects manufacturers’ applications and machines across multiple sites, allowing companies to monitor every action with a digital thread for complete traceability and visibility from order to delivery.

As part of the agreement, Baker Hughes is incorporating Oqton’s MOS into its workflow, including its additive manufacturing solutions developed for vertical applications over the last 10 years. The partnership will help create an enhanced additive manufacturing platform for the energy industry.

The solution will provide the basis for companies to develop additional applications and plug-ins, which will become part of the Oqton MOS and open new markets in highly regulated industries with demanding end-use applications like aerospace and healthcare.

Baker Hughes believes digital enablement will enhance operations and support a more sustainable energy industry. The agreement with Oqton will facilitate the industrialization of its additive manufacturing and help drive more insightful operations for the energy and industrial segments.

Price Performance

Shares of BKR have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 15.6% compared to the industry’s 18.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Baker Hughes currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at the following companies that presently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Antero Midstream Corporation AM reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 20 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents. The strong quarterly results were primarily driven by higher freshwater delivery volumes and increased average freshwater distribution fees.

For 2023, Antero Midstream expects a net income of $340-$380 million, indicating an increase from the $326.2 million reported in 2022.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s MPC adjusted earnings per share of $6.65 comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.54. The bottom line was favorably impacted by the stronger-than-expected performance of its key Refining & Marketing segment.

In the fourth quarter, MPC repurchased $1.8 billion of shares and another $700 million worth of shares from the start of this year to Jan 27. Marathon Petroleum, which gave an additional $5 billion share repurchase approval, currently has a remaining authorization of $7.6 billion.

Murphy USA Inc.’s MUSA fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $5.21 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.16. The underperformance can be attributed to lower-than-expected petroleum product sales.

Murphy USA projects a 2023 fuel volume of 240-245 thousand gallons on an APSM basis. Further, Murphy USA’s 2023 guidance includes up to 45 new stores, up to 30 raze-and-rebuilds, and $795-$815 million in merchandise margin contribution.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.