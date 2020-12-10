Baker Hughes (BKR) to Make Non-Metallic Pipelines With Aramco

Baker Hughes Company BKR announced the formation of a joint venture with partner Saudi Aramco to develop and market a diverse range of non-metallic products to serve multi-purposes in the energy sector.

The joint venture was named Novel Non-Metallic Solutions Manufacturing (“Novel”), with both companies holding equal shares. Notably, in July 2019, both companies entered a memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) for the non-metallics JV creation. The latest facility of Novel is being built at King Salman Energy Park (“SPARK”), an energy city spreading more than 50 square kilometers in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. At the initial stage, the plant will utilize composite materials for the production of onshore non-metallic pipelines like reinforced thermoplastic pipes (“RTP”).

Importantly, the new plant is expected to generate employment as well as promote economic growth of an emerging sector, which follows Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to reduce its dependency on oil and diversify the economy.

Notably, the project is aimed at transforming the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia into a global energy, industrial and technology center. Several industries, including the oil and gas sector, are deploying non-metallic products as they are more efficient, affordable and provide sustainability benefits. Thus, Novel expects to partner with customers to boost innovation in the energy sector, using its cutting-edge manufacturing processes.

The JV supports Aramco’s strategy to explore the opportunities in oil-based products and aims to reduce carbon emissions. It further upholds Saudi Arabia’s efforts to expand its commercial economy and foster domestic investments. On its part, Baker Hughes’ plan to invest in certain business areas like non-metallics to stimulate growth and hope that the joint venture will benefit several industries.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Baker Hughes is one of the leading oilfield service providers. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The energy company’s stock has gained 45.4% compared with the industry’s 29.8% growth.

