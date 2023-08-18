Baker Hughes (BKR) Teams up to Electrify Oil & Gas Facilities

Baker Hughes Company BKR partnered with Marine Power Systems to provide integrated solutions for electrifying oil and gas facilities, and their supporting subsea systems, per an Offshore Energy report.

The latest partnership involves Marine Power Systems’ PelaFlex offshore wind platform solution, which is capable of maximizing energy production and reducing lifecycle costs in electrifying applications.

The platform’s design provides system stability, minimal seabed footprint and zero tilt, thereby reducing the damage resulting from the use of the turbine and maximizing energy yields. This will allow PelaFlex to access several wind turbine generator OEM products.

PelaFlex’s ability to maximize energy yields at low cost in the world’s most hostile offshore environments makes it an optimum solution for electrifying oil and gas applications. Marine Power Systems’ partnership with Baker Hughes will help decarbonize offshore operations for a sustainable energy future.

The energy industry participants are facing immense pressure to demonstrate the significance of energy transitions for their operations and business models. Infrastructure electrification and the deployment of all-electric systems will help deliver low-cost and low-carbon energy.

In April, Baker Hughes also formed a partnership with marine construction and operations contractor Ocean Installer to deliver an integrated subsea engineering solution, designed to provide efficiencies from project appraisal through to operations.

The agreement will help minimize the costs and delivery time of offshore developments, including energy transition projects.

