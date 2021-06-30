Baker Hughes (BKR) Strikes Deal to Buy 15% Stake in Electrochaea

Baker Hughes BKR entered an agreement to acquire a 15% stake in Electrochaea as part of efforts to address the ever-growing demand for cleaner fuels. However, the financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Electrochaea, which is a cleantech start-up, is developing a process to manufacture a so-called synthetic natural gas (SNG) from carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and green hydrogen. Notably, SNG, which serves as a substitute for natural gas, is an essential component in energy transition due to its much smaller carbon footprint as compared to petroleum products.

The procedure will be performed through Electrochaea’s bio-methanation process, which is a highly efficient and innovative technology. Importantly, Baker Hughes will be able to improve its already-standing carbon capture and utilization (“CCU”) portfolio with the investment.

The companies will combine their efforts to enhance the industrialization of the technology. They will develop the commercialization of integrated carbon capture and utilization solution, which will enable customers to transform carbon emissions into clean synthetic natural gas.

Baker Hughes will draw from its portfolio of carbon capture technologies to provide integrated solutions designed for specific applications, using both CO 2 sources and sources based on the combustion of fossil fuels. Moreover, Electrochaea will produce SNG from green hydrogen and CO 2 , which will be derived from a variety of sources, including biogas, fermentation with off-gas analysis or captured from single-point emitters.

Recently, Baker Hughes has positioned itself as an energy technology company in an effort to lead the energy transition. The movement involves the strengthening of its carbon capture and decarbonization technology portfolio, similar to its investment in Electrochaea. Notably, the agreement is another step closer to its strategy to position itself for new energy frontiers by investing in innovative technologies and combining them with its proven capabilities.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Baker Hughes is one of the leading oilfield service providers.

