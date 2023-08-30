Baker Hughes (BKR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Baker Hughes (BKR) closed the most recent trading day at $36.05, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the oilfield services company had gained 0.92% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.74% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Baker Hughes as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.51 billion, up 21.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $25.47 billion, which would represent changes of +71.91% and +20.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Baker Hughes. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. Baker Hughes is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Baker Hughes's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.63. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.32.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

