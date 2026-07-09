Baker Hughes (BKR) Soars 5.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Baker Hughes (BKR) shares rallied 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $57.58. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 14.3% loss over the past four weeks.

The surge can be attributed to Baker Hughes' strong foothold in power generation technologies and its multi-year agreement with Kodiak Gas to support expanding energy infrastructure projects. This agreement enables the company to expand beyond traditional oilfield services into the fast-growing energy infrastructure and power markets.The strategic shift positions Baker Hughes to capitalize on surging electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital infrastructure.

As data centers create a critical need for rapidly deployable power solutions, the company is well positioned to benefit from growing demand for its advanced gas turbine technologies. The robust power generation portfolio of Baker Hughes, combined with rising demand for gas-fired power, has been a significant growth driver for the company.

This oilfield services company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -20.6%. Revenues are expected to be $6.5 billion, down 6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Baker Hughes, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BKR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Baker Hughes is part of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Weatherford (WFRD), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.7% higher at $83.94. WFRD has returned -17.7% in the past month.

Weatherford's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.92. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -50.8%. Weatherford currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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