Baker Hughes (BKR) Signs Deal to Acquire Altus Intervention

Baker Hughes Company BKR entered an agreement to acquire Altus Intervention as part of its strategy to transform its core oil and gas operations by enhancing technological capabilities and providing high-efficiency solutions.

Norway-based Altus Intervention is a leading provider of fully integrated well intervention services, and downhole oil and gas technology. The company’s services and digital technologies provide customers with more efficient solutions than other technologies. The technology and techniques are important components to improve production, well intervention, and plug and abandonment.

Technology and solutions enable lighter and less-invasive well intervention, allowing customers to efficiently maximize production. Altus Intervention provides crucial capabilities and technologies, including industry-leading tractor and power mechanical application solutions, to perform well intervention to help repair damaged and underperforming wells.

The acquisition adds to Baker Hughes’ existing portfolio of oilfield technologies and integrated solutions. It will enhance the company’s life-of-well capabilities as operators seek to improve efficiencies from mature oil and gas fields. The acquisition involves all intellectual property, workers and business agreements.

Altus Intervention is committed to working smarter on well intervention operations to deliver real change operationally and commercially. The transaction, expected to complete in the second half of 2022, will be integrated into Baker Hughes’ Oilfield Services segment.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Baker Hughes is one of the leading oilfield service providers.

Shares of BKR have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 52.8% compared with the industry’s 17.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

