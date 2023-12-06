News & Insights

Baker Hughes (BKR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

December 06, 2023 — 12:20 pm EST

December 06, 2023

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.32, changing hands as low as $32.31 per share. Baker Hughes Company shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Baker Hughes Company 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BKR's low point in its 52 week range is $26.12 per share, with $37.575 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.18. The BKR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

