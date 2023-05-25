Baker Hughes (BKR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.99, changing hands as low as $27.69 per share. Baker Hughes Company shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BKR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.415 per share, with $38.655 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.96. The BKR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
