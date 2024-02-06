Baker Hughes (BKR) Rewards Shareholders With Dividend Hike

Baker Hughes’ BKR board of directors announced an increase in quarterly cash dividends. The raised quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share of Class A common stock is payable on Feb 23, to the common stockholders of record as of Feb 13.

This dividend hike reflects a 5% sequential and an 11% year-over-year increase. This reflects the oilfield service player’s strong commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Remarkably, Baker Hughes has plans to fund its dividend payment through operating cashflows. This reflects the company’s strong confidence in its business, which will likely remain favorable this year. With oil prices trading at more than the $70 per barrel mark, there are incentives for increasing exploration and production activities. Thus, demand for oilfield services and equipment will increase since companies like Baker Hughes help upstream players in efficiently setting up oil and gas wells.

