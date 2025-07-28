Baker Hughes (BKR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, Baker Hughes (BKR) reported revenue of $6.91 billion, down 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.63 billion, representing a surprise of +4.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Orders - Industrial & Energy Technology : $3.53 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.26 billion.

: $3.53 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.26 billion. Orders - Total : $7.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.8 billion.

: $7.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.8 billion. Orders - Oilfield Services & Equipment : $3.5 billion compared to the $3.55 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3.5 billion compared to the $3.55 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Orders - Climate Technology Solutions : $923 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $236.71 million.

: $923 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $236.71 million. Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International : $2.69 billion versus $2.58 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10% change.

: $2.69 billion versus $2.58 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10% change. Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- North America : $928 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $881.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%.

: $928 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $881.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%. Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International- Europe/CIS/Sub-Saharan Africa : $653 million compared to the $593.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21% year over year.

: $653 million compared to the $593.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21% year over year. Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International- Middle East/Asia : $1.4 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.

: $1.4 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change. Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment : $3.62 billion compared to the $3.5 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.8% year over year.

: $3.62 billion compared to the $3.5 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.8% year over year. Revenue- Industrial & Energy Technology : $3.29 billion compared to the $3.13 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.

: $3.29 billion compared to the $3.13 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year. Revenue- Gas Technology Services : $752 million compared to the $712.18 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.

: $752 million compared to the $712.18 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year. Revenue- Climate Technology Solutions: $156 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $174.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.9%.

Here is how Baker Hughes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Baker Hughes have returned +21% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

