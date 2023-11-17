Baker Hughes (BKR) Receives Gas Tech Equipment Supply Deal

Baker Hughes Company BKR has been chosen to provide gas compression technology equipment at the Glenfarne Energy Transition’s Texas liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal.

The planned export terminal, situated in the Port of Brownsville in South Texas, is scheduled to commence production in 2028.

Texas LNG Brownsville, an affiliate of Glenfarne Energy Transition, is the owner of the Texas LNG export terminal. It is designed to have a production capacity of approximately four million tons of LNG per year.

Per the deal, Baker Hughes will provide gas compression technology equipment, which includes electric motor drives, for the LNG export terminal. Additionally, the company has entered into a framework agreement that positions it to potentially make a pre-final investment decision in the later stages of the project’s development.

The agreement with Baker Hughes aligns with Texas LNG’s Green by Design strategy, aiming to leverage locally sourced renewable energy to power the facility. The approach involves utilizing abundant sources of renewable energy to drive the electric motors within the plant, contributing to a more environmentally sustainable and energy-efficient operation.

The green-ready infrastructure implemented by Texas LNG enables the company to significantly reduce CO2 emissions to less than half of what is typically associated with a standard LNG export project. This positions Texas LNG as one of the lowest-emitting liquefaction facilities globally, underlining its commitment to environmental sustainability and reduced carbon footprint.

Baker Hughes recognizes the continued importance of natural gas and LNG in the ongoing energy transition. Leveraging BKR's extensive experience in the LNG sector and its proven solutions, the partnership aims to contribute to a more reliable and robust LNG supply, emphasizing the enduring role of natural gas in the evolving global energy landscape.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

BKR currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at the following companies that presently flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents per share. OII’s outperformance was largely due to the robust results in certain segments.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, OII anticipates a decline in EBITDA on relatively flat revenues from that reported in the third quarter.

PBF Energy Inc. PBF reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $6.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.86 per share. Better-than-expected quarterly results were primarily driven by lower costs and expenses.

Compared with composite stocks belonging to the industry, the leading upstream energy company’s debt-to-capitalization ratio has been consistently lower over the past few years. The company boasts a robust liquidity position, with a cash balance of $1.9 billion, which is more than sufficient to cover its long-term debt of $1.2 billion. This underscores the company’s strong financial liquidity.

Matador Resources Company MTDR reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.86 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 per share. MTDR’s milestone led to better-than-expected third-quarter results, with the highest-ever total production averaging more than 135,000 barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent per day.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Matador expects an average daily oil equivalent production of 145,000 BOE. The recent guidance indicates a 2% upward revision from the prior mentioned 143,000 BOE/D.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.