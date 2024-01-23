Baker Hughes (BKR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Baker Hughes (BKR) reported $6.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.8%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +8.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Baker Hughes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Orders - Industrial & Energy Technology : $3.03 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.13 billion.

: $3.03 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.13 billion. Orders - Oilfield Services : $3.87 billion versus $4.08 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3.87 billion versus $4.08 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Orders - Total : $6.90 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.24 billion.

: $6.90 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.24 billion. Orders - Industrial & Energy Technology - Gas Technology - Equipment : $1.30 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion.

: $1.30 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion. Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International : $2.94 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.03 billion.

: $2.94 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.03 billion. Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- North America : $1.02 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.02 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International- Europe/CIS/Sub-Saharan Africa : $707 million versus $698.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $707 million versus $698.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment- International- Middle East/Asia : $1.52 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.52 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Industrial & Energy Technology : $2.88 billion versus $2.95 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $2.88 billion versus $2.95 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Revenue- Oilfield Services & Equipment : $3.96 billion compared to the $3.96 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.8% year over year.

: $3.96 billion compared to the $3.96 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.8% year over year. Revenue- Gas Technology- Equipment : $1.21 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.32 billion.

: $1.21 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.32 billion. Revenue- Gas Technology- Total: $1.92 billion versus $2.07 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Baker Hughes have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.