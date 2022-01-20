Baker Hughes (BKR) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates

Baker Hughes BKR reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. However, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago period’s loss of 7 cents per share.

Revenues totaled $5,519 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,497 million. The figure increased from the year-ago quarter’s $5,495 million.

The lower-than-expected earnings were caused by a decline in cost productivity in Digital Solutions. This was offset by higher contributions from the Oilfield Services business unit.

Segmental Performance

Revenues from the Oilfield Services (OFS) unit amounted to $2,566 million, up 12% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2,282 million. Baker Hughes’ operating income from the segment was $256 million, up from $142 million reported in fourth-quarter 2020, backed by higher volumes and prices.

Revenues of Baker Hughes from the Oilfield Equipment (OFE) unit totaled $619 million, down 13% from the prior-year quarter’s $712 million. The segment was affected by a decline in volumes in Baker Hughes’ Subsea Productions Systems and Surface Pressure Control Projects. Increased volume in Services partially offset the negatives. The segment reported a profit of $23 million, almost flat year over year.

Revenues of Baker Hughes from the Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) unit declined to $1,776 million from $1,946 million a year ago, owing to a decline in equipment and projects revenues. The segmental income of Baker Hughes increased to $346 million from $332 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, owing to an increase in contractual services volume.

Revenues of Baker Hughes from the Digital Solutions (DS) segment amounted to $558 million, up marginally from $556 million in the year-ago quarter. Process & Pipeline Services and Waygate Technologies businesses witnessed higher volumes that supported revenue growth. The operating profit of Baker Hughes at the segment totaled $51 million, down 33% from the year-ago quarter’s $76 million. The segment was affected by a decline in cost productivity.

Costs and Expenses

Baker Hughes recorded total costs and expenses of $4,945 million in the fourth quarter, down from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $5,313 million.

Orders

Total orders of Baker Hughes from all business segments in fourth-quarter 2021 amounted to $6,656 million, up 28% year over year due to higher-order intakes from segments like Turbomachinery & Process Solutions, Oilfield Equipment and Digital Solutions.

Free Cash Flow

Baker Hughes generated a positive free cash flow of $645 million in the reported quarter compared with $250 million in the year-ago period.

Capex & Balance Sheet

Baker Hughes’ net capital expenditures in the fourth quarter totaled $129 million.

As of Dec 31, 2021, Baker Hughes had cash and cash equivalents of $3,853 million. At the fourth quarter-end, the company had long-term debt of $6,687 million, implying a debt to capitalization of 28.7%.

Outlook

Baker Hughes expects continued global economic growth this year, which will lead to increased energy demand. This will translate to an attractive business scenario for BKR’s customers.

