Baker Hughes (BKR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Baker Hughes Company BKR reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 57 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s level of 39 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $7,139 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,814 million. The top line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s $6,315 million.

The strong quarterly results were primarily driven by significant contracts in its Oilfield Services & Equipment segment, including major contracts with Petrobras and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic. Additionally, the Industrial & Energy Technology segment's leadership in gas technology secured major contracts in Algeria, Latin America and the Asia Pacific, contributing to the company's revenue growth.

Segmental Performance

BKR was reorganized from four to two operating segments — Oilfield Services and Equipment, and Industrial & Energy Technology. The segments became operational from Oct 1, 2022.

Revenues from the Oilfield Services and Equipment unit amounted to $4,011 million, up 3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3,877 million. The reported figure also beat our estimate of $3,958.9 million.

Operating income from the segment totaled $493 million, up 18% from $417 million reported in the second quarter of 2023, backed by higher volume and price.

Revenues from the Industrial & Energy Technology unit amounted to $3,128 million, up 28% from the year-ago quarter’s $2,438 million. Our estimate for the metric was pegged at $2,846.1 million.

Operating income from the segment totaled $442 million, up 42% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $311 million due to higher volumes and pricing.

Costs and Expenses

Baker Hughes recorded total costs and expenses of $6,306 million in the second quarter, up from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $5,801 million. Our projection for the same was pinned at $6,148.8 million.

Orders

Orders from all business segments amounted to $7,526 million, up 1% year over year from $7,474 million. We expected the figure to be $7,435.7 million.

Higher order intakes from the Industrial & Energy Technology segment were partially offset by lower orders in the Oilfield Services and Equipment segment.

Free Cash Flow

Baker Hughes generated a free cash flow of $106 million in the reported quarter compared with $623 million in the year-ago period.

Capex & Balance Sheet

BKR’s net capital expenditure in the second quarter was $242 million.

As of Jun 30, 2024, it had cash and cash equivalents of $2,284 million. The company had a long-term debt of $5,861 million at the end of the reported quarter, marking a debt-to-capitalization of 27.8%.

