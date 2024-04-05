Baker Hughes (BKR) Partners With Snam for Hydrogen-Ready Tech

Baker Hughes Company ( BKR ), a leading energy technology company, has secured a contract with Snam, Europe’s premier operator in natural gas infrastructure. The agreement entails supplying Snam with three NovaLT™12 gas turbine-driven compressor trains for a new gas compressor station in Sulmona, Italy.

Milestone in Decarbonization Efforts

The Sulmona station forms an integral part of the Adriatic Line, a pipeline project initiated by Snam. This project, included in Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) as part of the REpowerEU Plan, is deemed eligible for financing.

The Adriatic Line encompasses the construction of a 425 km long, hydrogen-ready pipeline, facilitating the transport of additional energy supplies from Azerbaijan, Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean region to Northern Europe.

Hydrogen-Ready Technology

The adoption of Baker Hughes' NovaLT™12 turbines represents a significant leap in decarbonizing Italy's gas network infrastructure. These turbines offer the flexibility to operate on either 100% natural gas or hydrogen blends of up to 10%. This aligns perfectly with Snam’s strategy to achieve carbon neutrality on direct emissions by 2040.

Building on Collaboration

The contract awarded to Baker Hughes builds upon a longstanding collaboration between the two companies. This collaboration witnessed the successful testing of the world’s first "hybrid" hydrogen turbine (designed for a gas network) in 2020 and the installation of a NovaLT™12 turbine at Snam’s Istrana site in Italy in November 2022.

Ganesh Ramaswamy, the executive vice president of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes, expressed his thoughts on the achievement, emphasizing the importance of the ongoing collaboration with Snam in navigating the energy transition. He highlighted the importance of continuous partnership to innovate and implement groundbreaking solutions for decarbonizing gas networks.

Full Hydrogen Value Chain Support

Baker Hughes’ expertise in hydrogen projects dates back to the 1910s. Its portfolio includes advanced compressors, gas turbines, valves, centrifugal pumps, non-metallic pipes, hydrogen sensors, monitoring and diagnostics solutions, as well as clean power solutions to produce power with hydrogen and hydrogen blends.

BKR’s engagement with Snam represents a significant stride in pioneering hydrogen solutions within the energy sector. By leveraging advanced technology and fostering collaborative partnerships, both entities are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of sustainable energy infrastructure.

