Baker Hughes (BKR) Inks Turbomachinery Equipment Contract

Baker Hughes BKR recently entered into a deal with Santos.

Per the accord, Baker Hughes will be providing turbomachinery equipment for the Moomba Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project of Santos in Australia. While Baker Hughes is an energy technology player, Santos is a well-known name in Australia as a leading producer of natural gas.

While serving a gas processing plant, the project will also permanently store 1.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide energy year in onshore natural gas reservoirs in South Australia’s Cooper Basin. In order to compress the carbon dioxide, Baker Hughes will provide compressor, gas turbine and heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) technologies.

With the employment of Baker Hughes’ advanced turbomachinery technology, Santos will be able to decarbonize natural gas. The project will also aid Santos in utilizing stored carbon dioxide for producing hydrogen fuel.

The project demonstrates how aggressively energy and industrial companies are looking for a range of solutions that will help them lead energy transitions and make operations more efficient.

