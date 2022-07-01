Baker Hughes (BKR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Baker Hughes (BKR) closed at $29.09, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the oilfield services company had lost 21.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 14.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.3%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Baker Hughes as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post earnings of $0.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.39 billion, up 4.73% from the prior-year quarter.

BKR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $22.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +84.13% and +8.01%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Baker Hughes. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.31% lower. Baker Hughes is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Baker Hughes currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.93. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.65.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

