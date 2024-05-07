Baker Hughes (BKR) Fuels Saudi Arabia's Gas Infrastructure

Baker Hughes Company ( BKR ), a leading energy technology company, has secured a substantial contract to supply gas technology equipment for the third phase of Saudi Arabia’s Master Gas System project. This latest development marks a significant step forward in the Kingdom's efforts to enhance its energy infrastructure and reduce carbon emissions.

Advancing Gas Distribution Infrastructure

Baker Hughes has been entrusted by Worley, acting on behalf of Aramco, to provide essential equipment for the Master Gas System project. The company's role includes supplying 17 pipeline centrifugal compressors driven by state-of-the-art aeroderivative gas turbines. These compressors are crucial components for the new 4,000-kilometer pipeline, which is set to bolster the distribution of gas across Saudi Arabia.

Building on Past Success

This recent award builds upon Baker Hughes' successful engagement in Phases 1 and 2 of the Master Gas System Project. In those phases, the company delivered 18 centrifugal compressors driven by aeroderivative gas turbines, demonstrating its expertise and reliability in executing complex gas infrastructure projects.

Supporting Saudi Arabia's Energy Transition Goals

The Master Gas System Phase 3 project aligns with Saudi Arabia's ambitious energy transition objectives. By expanding gas distribution infrastructure, the Kingdom aims to reduce its reliance on oil consumption and decrease carbon emissions. Baker Hughes' involvement highlights its commitment to advancing the efficient utilization of natural gas and facilitating the transition to cleaner energy sources.

Statement from Baker Hughes Leadership

Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes, emphasized the company's dedication to its partnership with Aramco and its contribution to emissions reduction efforts. Simonelli expressed that Baker Hughes has been a reliable ally in natural gas operations for more than three decades. He highlighted the enduring collaboration with Aramco, emphasizing its role in emission reduction through the transition to gas.

Investment in Local Infrastructure

In addition to its role in the Master Gas System Phase 3 project, Baker Hughes is investing in expanding its manufacturing site in Modon, Saudi Arabia. This initiative involves doubling the capacity of its workforce and enhancing the facility to support the delivery of projects within the country. The upgraded site will offer localized testing and packaging solutions, further strengthening Baker Hughes' presence and capabilities in the region.

Continued Innovation in Energy Solutions

Baker Hughes' involvement in the Master Gas System Phase 3 project is part of its broader commitment to innovation in energy solutions. In January, the company announced the delivery of advanced hydrogen compression solutions for the NEOM green hydrogen project, positioning itself at the forefront of the transition to sustainable energy systems.

