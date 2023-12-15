Baker Hughes (BKR) Appoints Georgia Magno as Chief Legal Officer

Baker Hughes Company ( BKR ), a leading energy technology company, appointed Georgia Magno as its chief legal officer, effective Jan 1, 2024. Magno, who brings 20 years of management and legal expertise to the role, will be tasked with overseeing the company’s legal and regulatory affairs, corporate governance and compliance functions.

In her most recent position, Magno served as the vice president and general counsel for Baker Hughes’ Industrial & Energy Technology business segment.

In a statement released by the company earlier this week, Magno's extensive experience and proven leadership abilities were highlighted by Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes. Simonelli stated that Magno’s appointment was an important step in the continued strategy to strengthen Baker Hughes’ growth within the energy and industrial markets.

Magno has been associated with Baker Hughes since 2010. She initially served as the general counsel for the global supply chain before assuming various legal roles across commercial, operational and product line organizations in multiple countries, including Italy and the United States. Prior to joining BKR, she gained international litigation experience with prestigious law firms like Cleary Gottlieb, Weil and Gotshal & Manges LLP.

Magno is a member of the New York Bar, holding a Master of Laws degree from Harvard Law School and a Juris Doctor from the University of Bologna. She was also a visiting researcher at the Wharton School in the University of Pennsylvania. Baker Hughes views Magno's appointment as integral to its broader mission.

