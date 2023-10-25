News & Insights

Energy
BKR

Baker Hughes beats quarterly profit estimates

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

October 25, 2023 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield technology firm Baker Hughes BKR.O beat third-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday, driven by strong demand for its services and equipment in international markets.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted net income of 42 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with analysts' estimate of 40 cents, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

EnergyUS MarketsBioTechCompanies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKR
GE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.