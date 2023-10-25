Baker Hughes beats quarterly profit estimates

Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield technology firm Baker Hughes BKR.O beat third-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday, driven by strong demand for its services and equipment in international markets.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted net income of 42 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with analysts' estimate of 40 cents, according to LSEG data.

