Baker Hughes beats quarterly profit estimates

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

July 19, 2023 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield technology firm Baker Hughes BKR.O beat second-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its services and equipment as exploration activities remained resilient despite lower oil prices.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 39 cents per share in the quarter ended June 30, compared with the average analysts' estimate of 33 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

