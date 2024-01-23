Baker Hughes beats profit estimates on international oilfield services demand

Adds details and background from paragraph 2

Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield technology firm Baker Hughes BKR.O beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, powered by robust demand for its services and equipment in international markets.

The company concludes fourth-quarter earnings reports from the world's largest oilfield services providers. SLB SLB.N and Halliburton HAL.N also beat estimates on the back of robust international demand against the backdrop of slowing activity by U.S. shale producers.

Baker Hughes also received contracts from several liquefied natural gas projects as energy firms rush to build new LNG producing facilities betting on long-term demand for the super chilled commodity.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted net income of 51 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with the average analysts' estimate of 48 cents, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.