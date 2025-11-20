Baker Hughes Bags Order For 1.3GW Aeroderivative Gas Turbines

Markets
(RTTNews) - Baker Hughes Co. (BKR), an energy technology company, announced on Thursday that it has bagged an order from Dynamis Power Solutions, LLC, a provider of mobile power plants, to supply 25 aeroderivative gas turbines totaling 1.3GW for mobile power generation.

These 25 aeroderivative gas turbines, including LM2500, LM6000 and LM9000, will be used for mobile power generation across a range of oil and gas applications.

Dynamis will package gas turbines and generators in its mobile power solutions.

Under the terms, Dynamis will package ten of Baker Hughes' efficient and dry low emissions LM9000 gas turbines in a new offering, the DT70- 70 MW, which will total 700MW of gas turbine power generation capacity.

