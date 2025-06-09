Baker Hughes Announces Sale of Precision Sensors & Instrumentation Product Line to Crane Company for $1.15 Billion

Baker Hughes sells its Precision Sensors & Instrumentation product line to Crane Company for $1.15 billion to optimize its portfolio.

Baker Hughes has announced an agreement to sell its Precision Sensors & Instrumentation (PSI) product line, which includes the Druck, Panametrics, and Reuter-Stokes brands, to Crane Company for approximately $1.15 billion. The PSI division, part of Baker Hughes' Industrial & Energy Technology segment, specializes in sensor-based technologies for various industries. This divestiture is part of Baker Hughes' strategy to optimize its portfolio and focus on core competencies while reallocating capital to higher-return opportunities. The transaction is expected to be completed at the end of 2025 or early 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

Potential Positives

The sale of the Precision Sensors & Instrumentation product line to Crane Company for approximately $1.15 billion demonstrates Baker Hughes' ability to execute significant divestitures that enhance its financial position.

This transaction aligns with Baker Hughes’ strategy of portfolio optimization, allowing the company to focus on higher-return opportunities and promising innovation areas within its core competencies.

The divestiture reinforces Baker Hughes' commitment to long-term value creation for its shareholders, indicating a disciplined approach to capital management.

With the transaction expected to close at the end of 2025 or early 2026, it provides a clear timeline for investors on the anticipated completion of this strategic shift.

Potential Negatives

The sale of the Precision Sensors & Instrumentation (PSI) product line indicates the company is divesting a significant segment of its operations, which may raise concerns about its long-term growth prospects and strategic direction.

This transaction could lead to potential job losses, affecting approximately 1,600 employees within the PSI division, which may create public and employee relations challenges.

The need for regulatory approvals could delay the closing of the transaction, introducing uncertainty during the interim period for both the company and its stakeholders.

FAQ

What companies are involved in the sale of the PSI product line?

The sale involves Baker Hughes and Crane Company, with Baker Hughes selling its Precision Sensors & Instrumentation product line to Crane.

What brands are included in the Precision Sensors & Instrumentation product line?

The product line includes the Druck, Panametrics, and Reuter-Stokes brands, which manufacture various sensor technologies.

What is the total cash consideration for the transaction?

The total cash consideration for the sale of the PSI product line is approximately $1.15 billion.

What will Baker Hughes do with the proceeds from the sale?

Baker Hughes plans to reallocate capital towards higher-return opportunities and enhance its focus on core competencies.

When is the transaction expected to close?

The transaction is expected to close at the end of 2025 or early 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BKR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BKR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.

$BKR Insider Trading Activity

$BKR insiders have traded $BKR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY BUESE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $3,709,600

MARIA C BORRAS (EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,250 shares for an estimated $3,282,190 .

. JAMES E APOSTOLIDES (SVP, Enterprise Op Excellence) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,141 shares for an estimated $693,679.

$BKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 536 institutional investors add shares of $BKR stock to their portfolio, and 406 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BKR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKR in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 02/03/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

$BKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $50.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $52.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 01/03/2025

HOUSTON and LONDON, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Monday an agreement to sell its Precision Sensors & Instrumentation (PSI) product line to Crane Company (NYSE: CR, “Crane”), a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products, for a total cash consideration of approximately $1.15 billion.





PSI, part of Baker Hughes’ Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segment, includes the Druck, Panametrics and Reuter-Stokes brands. These brands manufacture instrumentation and sensor-based technologies to detect and analyze pressure, flow, gas, moisture and radiation across various industries. PSI employs approximately 1,600 people across several manufacturing and service facilities globally. The sale encompasses all assets of the business, including intellectual property, footprint and resources.





This divestiture, along with the



recently announced Surface Pressure Control transaction



, is aligned with Baker Hughes’ focus on value-creating portfolio management that enhances the durability of earnings and cash flow and enables the company to reallocate capital toward higher-return opportunities using a strategic and disciplined approach to capital deployment.





“This transaction continues the progress we have made in enhancing our strategic focus on IET’s core competencies of rotating equipment, asset performance management, flow control, and decarbonization to continue to drive higher returns, reinforcing our commitment to long-term value for our shareholders,” Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said. “We believe the value realized in this transaction is a testimony to these product lines’ quality and the potential they can achieve as part of Crane.”





Crane is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered components for challenging, mission-critical applications focused on the aerospace, defense, space and process industry end markets.





The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close at the end of 2025 or early 2026.





Evercore is serving as financial adviser for Baker Hughes on this transaction.







About Baker Hughes







Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at



bakerhughes.com.









For more information, please contact:









Media Relations







Adrienne M. Lynch





+1 713-906-8407







adrienne.lynch@bakerhughes.com









Investor Relations







Chase Mulvehill





+1 346-297-2561







investor.relations@bakerhughes.com





