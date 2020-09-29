Baker Hughes announces LNG equipment order from Qatar Petroleum

BioTech

Baker Hughes said on Tuesday it has secured an order from Qatar Petroleum for the supply of main refrigerant compressors for Qatar' project to expand its liquefied natural gas (LNG) capacity.

Qatar is aiming to increase its LNG capacity by 2025 to 100 million tonnes from 77 million tonnes.

"This order is among the largest LNG deals secured by Baker Hughes in the past five years, for both mtpa (million tonnes per annum) and equipment awarded," Baker Hughes said in a statement.

