Baker Hughes Announces Fully Integrated Completions Systems Contract With Petrobras

(RTTNews) - Baker Hughes (BKR) announced a multi-year fully integrated completions systems contract with Petrobras. The award followed an open tender and will leverage Baker Hughes completions technology portfolio and extensive experience in Brazil to optimize production across multiple deepwater fields. Delivery will begin in late 2025.

Through the agreement, Petrobras will utilize Baker Hughes new SureCONTROL Premium interval control valve, which provides enhanced reliability in the high flowrates of Petrobras offshore fields. This technology allows operators to respond remotely to evolving well conditions across multiple zones in real time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.