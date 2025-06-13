Baker Hughes to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 22, Webcast Scheduled for July 23

Baker Hughes to announce Q2 2025 results July 22; webcast July 23, accessible via their website.

Baker Hughes announced that it will release its second-quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2025, on July 22 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. A webcast to discuss the results is scheduled for July 23 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and can be accessed through the Baker Hughes website. An archived version of the webcast will also be available afterward. The company is a leading energy technology provider with over a century of experience, operating in more than 120 countries, and focuses on delivering innovative energy solutions. For further inquiries, contact details for investor and media relations are provided.

Baker Hughes will provide timely updates on its financial performance by announcing Q2 results, demonstrating transparency and accountability to investors.

The scheduled webcast allows for direct engagement with stakeholders, reflecting the company's commitment to openness in communication regarding its performance.

The focus on innovative technologies and services indicates Baker Hughes' ongoing investment in advancements that may drive future growth and sustainability in the energy sector.

None

When will Baker Hughes announce its Q2 2025 results?

Baker Hughes will announce its Q2 2025 results on July 22, 2025, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the Baker Hughes Q2 2025 results webcast?

The webcast can be accessed on the Baker Hughes website at investors.bakerhughes.com on July 23, 2025.

What time is the Baker Hughes Q2 2025 results webcast?

The webcast will be held on July 23, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Will there be an archived version of the webcast available?

Yes, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Baker Hughes website after the event.

Who can I contact for more information about Baker Hughes?

For inquiries, contact Investor Relations at +1 346-297-2561 or Media Relations at +1 713-906-8407.

$BKR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BKR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.

$BKR Insider Trading Activity

$BKR insiders have traded $BKR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIA C BORRAS (Chief Growth & Experience Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 129,585 shares for an estimated $5,359,960 .

. NANCY BUESE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $3,709,600

JAMES E APOSTOLIDES (SVP, Enterprise Op Excellence) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,141 shares for an estimated $693,679.

$BKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 536 institutional investors add shares of $BKR stock to their portfolio, and 406 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BKR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKR in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 02/03/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

$BKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $50.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $52.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 01/03/2025

HOUSTON and LONDON, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) will announce the results of the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, via press release at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (4 p.m. Central Time) on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. A webcast to discuss the results will be held Wednesday, July 23, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central Time).





To access the webcast, listeners should visit the Baker Hughes website at:



investors.bakerhughes.com.



An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.







About Baker Hughes







Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at



bakerhughes.com.









For more information, please contact:









Investor Relations







Chase Mulvehill





+1 346-297-2561







investor.relations@bakerhughes.com













Media Relations







Adrienne M. Lynch





+1 713-906-8407







media.relations@bakerhughes.com





