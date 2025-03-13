Baker Hughes to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Webcast Discussion

Baker Hughes will announce Q1 2025 results on April 22, followed by a webcast on April 23.

Baker Hughes will release its first-quarter financial results for the period ending March 31, 2025, on April 22, 2025, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. A webcast to discuss these results is scheduled for April 23, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed through the Baker Hughes investor website. An archived version of the webcast will be available after the live event. Baker Hughes is a global energy technology company focused on innovative solutions for energy and industrial customers, with extensive operations in over 120 countries.

Potential Positives

Baker Hughes is set to announce its first-quarter results, indicating transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

The accompanying webcast provides an opportunity for investors and analysts to gain insights directly from the company, demonstrating a commitment to open communication.

The announcement highlights Baker Hughes’ global presence and extensive experience in the energy sector, reinforcing its credibility and expertise.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

When will Baker Hughes announce their Q1 2025 results?

Baker Hughes will announce their Q1 2025 results on April 22, 2025, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the Baker Hughes Q1 2025 results webcast?

You can access the webcast on the Baker Hughes website at investors.bakerhughes.com on April 23, 2025.

What time is the Baker Hughes Q1 results webcast?

The webcast will take place on April 23, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I find archived Baker Hughes financial webcasts?

Archived versions of Baker Hughes webcasts will be available on their website after the live event.

Who should I contact for media inquiries about Baker Hughes?

For media inquiries, contact Adrienne M. Lynch at +1 713-906-8407 or media.relations@bakerhughes.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BKR Insider Trading Activity

$BKR insiders have traded $BKR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY BUESE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 105,000 shares for an estimated $4,677,610 .

. MARIA C BORRAS (EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,250 shares for an estimated $3,282,190 .

. JAMES E APOSTOLIDES (SVP, Enterprise Op Excellence) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,341 shares for an estimated $555,017.

$BKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 463 institutional investors add shares of $BKR stock to their portfolio, and 387 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON and LONDON, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) will announce the results of the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, via press release at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (4 p.m. Central Time) on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. A webcast to discuss the results will be held Wednesday, April 23, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central Time).





To access the webcast, listeners should visit the Baker Hughes website at:



investors.bakerhughes.com.



An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.







About Baker Hughes







Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at



bakerhughes.com.









For more information, please contact:









Investor Relations







Chase Mulvehill





+1 346-297-2561







investor.relations@bakerhughes.com









Media Relations







Adrienne M. Lynch





+1 713-906-8407







media.relations@bakerhughes.com





