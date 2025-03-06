Baker Hughes and Woodside Energy Launch Joint Initiative for Lower Carbon Power Generation Technology

Baker Hughes and Woodside Energy collaborate to develop a lower carbon power generation technology for oil and gas applications.

Baker Hughes and Woodside Energy announced a joint initiative on March 6, 2025, to develop a lower carbon power generation technology tailored for the oil and gas and heavy industries using the Net Power platform. This collaboration, building on their 2022 memorandum of understanding, focuses on the feasibility and scalability of a small-scale Net Power application that captures nearly all carbon dioxide emissions while generating affordable power from natural gas. The partners plan to involve additional contributors to address diverse power generation needs and will leverage ongoing development at Net Power's demonstration facility in Texas. Both companies emphasized their commitment to decarbonization and innovation in energy solutions, highlighting the importance of partnerships in meeting global energy demands sustainably.

Joint initiative with Woodside Energy to develop lower carbon power generation technology showcases Baker Hughes' commitment to innovation and sustainability in the energy sector.

Technology Development Agreement (TDA) builds on previous collaboration, emphasizing long-term partnerships aimed at advancing decarbonization efforts.

Baker Hughes is positioned as the exclusive provider for small-scale applications of the Net Power platform, potentially enhancing market competitiveness and expanding customer base.

Project aims to assess feasibility and scalability, indicating a strategic move towards meeting growing energy demands while addressing environmental concerns.

The announcement may indicate a reliance on collaborations with other companies for innovation in low-carbon technology, which could suggest a lack of sufficient in-house capabilities or advancements in this area.

The emphasis on assessing feasibility and scalability may imply uncertainties regarding the effectiveness and market acceptance of the Net Power platform, potentially impacting future investments and development timelines.

Highlighting the need for additional development partners could signal potential challenges in achieving comprehensive solutions independently, affecting the company's competitive positioning in the energy technology market.

What is the joint initiative between Baker Hughes and Woodside Energy?

The initiative aims to develop lower carbon power generation technology for oil and gas, heavy industries, and smaller applications.

What platform are Baker Hughes and Woodside utilizing for their project?

They are using the Net Power platform, which captures nearly all CO2 emissions during power generation.

How does the Net Power platform work?

The platform generates affordable power using natural gas while capturing carbon dioxide emissions inherently.

What is the goal of the Technology Development Agreement (TDA)?

The TDA focuses on assessing the feasibility and scalability of the Net Power platform for industrial applications.

What are Baker Hughes' and Woodside's commitments to sustainability?

Both companies are dedicated to advancing decarbonization in the energy sector through innovative technology solutions.

Joint initiative to develop a lower carbon power generation technology solution specifically designed for oil and gas, heavy industries and other smaller scale applications





HOUSTON and LONDON, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, and Woodside Energy (ASX: WDS; NYSE: WDS), a leading Australian energy company, announced Thursday a joint initiative to develop a lower carbon power generation technology solution utilizing the Net Power (NSYE: NPWR) platform that is specifically designed for oil and gas (including LNG), heavy industries and other smaller scale applications.





Building on their



2022 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)



, which aimed to advance the decarbonization of the natural gas supply chain, Baker Hughes and Woodside have now signed a Technology Development Agreement (TDA), to develop the small-scale Net Power platform. The patented Net Power platform works by utilizing natural gas to generate affordable power while inherently capturing nearly all carbon dioxide (CO



2



) emissions.





Baker Hughes and Woodside aim to bring other development partners into the program to tailor the concept to the continuously evolving requirements of different captive power generation segments.





Through the TDA, the program will also focus on assessing feasibility and industrial market scalability of



Net Power



's platform.





Baker Hughes is the exclusive provider of the small-scale application of the Net Power platform, and the TDA will benefit from the development and testing currently ongoing both at Net Power's La Porte, Texas, demonstration facility and the company's planned first utility-scale power plant near Midland, Texas.





"We are excited to continue our collaboration with Baker Hughes and leverage their leading-edge technology and our combined engineering and CCUS capabilities to explore and develop lower-carbon emissions alternative power solutions using Net Power's platform," said Woodside Executive Vice President Technical and Energy Development Julie Fallon. "This agreement further strengthens our long-standing relationship across the natural gas value chain and our shared journey in the energy transition."





"Baker Hughes is committed to providing innovative solutions that support the decarbonization of the energy and industrial sectors, and we are honored to share this journey with our long-standing customer Woodside Energy," said Alessandro Bresciani, senior vice president of Climate Technology Solutions at Baker Hughes. "We believe this framework represents the partnerships and collaborations necessary to develop and scale the energy solutions that support decarbonization while also meeting the world's growing energy demand."





"Net Power applauds the enhanced collaboration between Woodside and our partner Baker Hughes. This work has the potential to bring our technology platform to a broader array of end markets and applications, complementing our utility-scale program and strategy," said Danny Rice, chief executive officer of Net Power. "Today's announcement is a tangible commitment to continue technology innovation and market development for the Net Power platform and to bring ultra-low emissions energy solutions to a power-hungry world."







Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at





bakerhughes.com





Woodside is a global energy company founded in Australia, providing reliable and affordable energy to help people lead better lives



