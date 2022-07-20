Baker Hughes adjusted profit rises 37% as oilfield services demand booms

July 20 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Co BKR.O on Wednesday reported a 37.34% rise in adjusted second-quarter profit from a year earlier, fueled by strong demand for its oilfield services from companies looking to raise production amid a surge in oil prices.

Adjusted net income rose to $114 million, or 11 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $83 million, or 10 cents per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru)

