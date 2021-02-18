Markets
Baker Hughes Acquires ARMS Reliability - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Baker Hughes (BKR) said it is acquiring ARMS Reliability, a global provider of reliability solutions. Baker Hughes said the acquisition deepens its industrial asset performance management capabilities and will expand the company's industrial asset management offerings. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

"The acquisition of ARMS Reliability emphasizes Baker Hughes' commitment to empower the digital transformation of our customers' industrial assets and strategically invest for growth in industrial asset management," said Rami Qasem, executive vice president of Digital Solutions at Baker Hughes.

