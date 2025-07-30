Baker Hughes to Acquire Chart Industries in 13.6B Energy Tech Deal

Baker Hughes Company BKR announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Chart Industries GTLS for $210 per share in cash, valuing the deal at $13.6 billion. The acquisition is a major strategic move aimed at accelerating Baker Hughes’ transformation into a leading energy and industrial technology company while enhancing its Industrial & Energy Technology (“IET”) segment.

BKR Strengthens IET Segment With Chart Acquisition

Chart Industries is a global leader in process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling, generating $4.2 billion in revenues and $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2024. With 65 manufacturing sites and over 50 service centers worldwide, Chart brings expertise across LNG, data centers, decarbonization and industrial gas markets. The combined portfolio is expected to deliver enhanced lifecycle solutions for critical energy applications and expand Baker Hughes’ reach in high-growth industrial sectors.

BKR Sees Strategic and Financial Upside

Baker Hughes anticipates $325 million in annualized cost synergies by year three through supply-chain consolidation and operational efficiencies. The transaction is projected to be accretive to growth, margins, EPS, and cash flow, delivering double-digit earnings per share growth within the first full year post-closing. Additionally, the deal strengthens Baker Hughes’ aftermarket services business by increasing its installed base and driving recurring revenue streams.

BKR Transaction Details and Timeline

The acquisition, unanimously approved by both companies’ boards, is subject to regulatory approvals and a shareholder vote from Chart investors. Baker Hughes has secured bridge debt financing for the purchase and plans to reduce leverage to 1.0-1.5x within 24 months after closing. The deal is expected to be closed by mid-2026, with Baker Hughes maintaining its A credit rating and long-term dividend growth strategy.

Currently, BKR and GTLS carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.