Baker (BKR) and Venture Global Join Hands for LNG Expansion

Baker Hughes ( BKR ), a global leader in energy technology, joined hands with Venture Global on Sep 5, 2023, to support the latter’s ambitious long-term expansion plan to increase production from 70 million tons per annum (MTPA) to more than 100 MTPA of nameplate liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity. The expanded master equipment supply agreement between the companies entails the delivery of additional liquefaction train systems and power island systems for Venture Global’s future LNG export projects.

Venture Global continues to execute and accomplish milestones at each of its projects. About 10% of the LNG exported from the United States to Europe in 2022 and 2023 came from cargoes originating from its Calcasieu Pass project and were delivered to 24 countries. Venture Global secured FID on both phases of its 20.0 MTPA nameplate Plaquemines LNG plant, which is scheduled to begin production in 2024. The company expects starting work on its CP2 LNG project later this year after receiving the FERC authorization.

Of the 20.0 MTPA nominal capacity of CP2 LNG, 9.25 MTPA has already been sold under 20-year sales and purchase agreements. As a strategic LNG-equipment supplier to Venture Global, Baker provided comprehensive LNG technology solutions to the Calcasieu Pass LNG facilities, and will provide the same to the Plaquemines LNG facility, which is currently under construction.

Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion plan, emphasizing the company’s commitment to providing low-cost LNG on a larger scale to support the world’s growing demand for energy security, prosperity and environmental progress.

Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker, emphasized the significance of natural gas in the energy transition and the company's continued support for Venture Global's expansion plans. He added that BKR looks forward to providing Venture Global with proven technology solutions to enable faster time to LNG, building on the positive track record for the Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG projects.

Currently, Baker carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked players in the energy sector are USA Compression Partners, LP USAC, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Global Partners GLP and Evolution Petroleum Corporation EPM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

USA Compression Partners is one of the largest independent natural gas compression service providers across the United States in terms of fleet horsepower. USAC has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision for 2024 in the past seven days.

Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership, formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. The partnership owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. GLP is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates. It has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision for 2023 and 2024 in the past 60 days.

Evolution Petroleum is an independent energy company. It was formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields, and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production, particularly in low-permeability reservoirs. EPM has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision for 2023 in the past seven days.

