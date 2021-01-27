BAK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Braskem S A (Symbol: BAK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.70, changing hands as low as $8.56 per share. Braskem S A shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAK's low point in its 52 week range is $3.86 per share, with $16.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.72.

